Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Sells £401,500 in Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Watson sold 55,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.23), for a total transaction of £401,500 ($507,777.92).

Shares of HFG stock opened at GBX 760 ($9.61) on Wednesday. Hilton Food Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 525.10 ($6.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 799 ($10.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £680.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6,225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 695.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 684.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on HFG shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.85) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

