HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch Buys 3,900 Shares

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $63,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,277.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HireQuest Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. HireQuest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $223.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.05.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 24.44%. On average, analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded HireQuest from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on HireQuest from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

Recommended Stories

