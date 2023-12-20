Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 292.30 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £501.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,616.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1-year low of GBX 211.85 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.70 ($3.85). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 265.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 248.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOWL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 410 ($5.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

