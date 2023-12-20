Horizons Wealth Management Acquires 11,187 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBTE. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 615,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 87,668 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 491,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,719 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,765,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,858 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,897,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,909 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTE opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

