Horizons Wealth Management Acquires 20,322 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBTG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 36,436 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

