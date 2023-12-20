Horizons Wealth Management Acquires 3,153 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 822.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 105,703 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

