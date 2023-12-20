Horizons Wealth Management Acquires 79,496 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 542.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,496 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $387,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSJP opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2186 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.