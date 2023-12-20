Horizons Wealth Management Buys 105 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

