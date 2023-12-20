Horizons Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Horizons Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,225 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

