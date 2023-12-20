Horizons Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Horizons Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 7.0% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VB opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $214.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

