Horizons Wealth Management Has $1.18 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0653 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

