Horizons Wealth Management Has $305,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 170,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,496 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,881,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 62,997 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 157,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.