Horizons Wealth Management Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

