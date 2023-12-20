Horizons Wealth Management Has $742,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Horizons Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,047 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0434 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.