Horizons Wealth Management Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.1381 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

