Horizons Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,494 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,073,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,504,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,306,000 after buying an additional 1,079,305 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 596,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 298,058 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 254,656 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1112 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

