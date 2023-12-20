Horizons Wealth Management Lowers Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Horizons Wealth Management decreased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.18% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $65.78. The company has a market cap of $567.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.0986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

