Horizons Wealth Management Makes New $46,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Horizons Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJS opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

