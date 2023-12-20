Horizons Wealth Management Purchases 550 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2023

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGGFree Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IAGG opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.