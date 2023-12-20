Horizons Wealth Management Purchases 550 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IAGG opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

