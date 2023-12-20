Horizons Wealth Management Purchases 761 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 471,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 56,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

