Horizons Wealth Management Purchases 985 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 75,605 shares during the period.

IBTH stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

