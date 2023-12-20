Horizons Wealth Management Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 185,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 66,512 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,304,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.