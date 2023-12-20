Horizons Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 115.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 260,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 72,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares during the period.

BSMO opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

