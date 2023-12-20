Horizons Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned about 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,617,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 537,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 384,468 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.0683 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

