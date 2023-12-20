Horizons Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Horizons Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 63,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 178,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 354.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

