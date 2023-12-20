Horizons Wealth Management Sells 190 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Horizons Wealth Management cut its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,130.24 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.4365 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is presently -4,939.31%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

