Horizons Wealth Management Sells 328 Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Horizons Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,376.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 840,772 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 120.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 413,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 132.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 79,005 shares during the period. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 70,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGLB stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.