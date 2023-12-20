Horizons Wealth Management Sells 341 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Horizons Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,085,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

