Horizons Wealth Management Sells 550 Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Horizons Wealth Management cut its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.43% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 305.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter.

CIZ opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

