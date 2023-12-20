Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Increased by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $454.83. 249,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,605. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $498.71 and a 200 day moving average of $481.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

