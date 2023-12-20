Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,443,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,393,535 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $12.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hut 8 Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.87.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.78 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. Equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 754,891 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,429,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 46,862 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

