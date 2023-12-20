HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $17.87

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.87, but opened at $17.40. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 25,401 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

