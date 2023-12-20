HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $17.96. 22,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 158,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 28.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

