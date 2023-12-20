HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.40. HUYA shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 115,864 shares traded.

HUYA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUYA Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 29.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

