HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.40. HUYA shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 115,864 shares traded.
HUYA Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
Featured Stories
