IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 31,181 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,381,000 after acquiring an additional 309,721 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,525,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.05. The stock had a trading volume of 735,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,332. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
