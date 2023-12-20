IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 6,998 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

SCHM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,676. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $75.21.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

