IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 74,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.