IFP Advisors Inc Buys 31,395 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 21.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,419,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

