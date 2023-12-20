IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.90. 665,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,663. The company has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $130.41.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

