IFP Advisors Inc Has $20.21 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,007 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.33. 1,847,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,782,398. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.