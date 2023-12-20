IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.89 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.90. 333,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,029. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.