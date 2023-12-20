IFP Advisors Inc Has $7.32 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 133.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.7% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.25. The stock had a trading volume of 645,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,114. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $375.56.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

