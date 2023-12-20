IFP Advisors Inc Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 2.05% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSEW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:GSEW traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.28. 39,356 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

