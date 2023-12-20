IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,275 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 43,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

