IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,349. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $278.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.35.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.