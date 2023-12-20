IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 33,783 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. 194,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,800. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.