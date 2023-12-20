IFP Advisors Inc Sells 10,126 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.21% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,232 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $50,619,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,835,000 after purchasing an additional 862,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,338,000 after purchasing an additional 842,417 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 620.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 687,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 591,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FIXD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. 83,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.