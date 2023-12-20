IFP Advisors Inc Sells 12,429 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.25. The stock had a trading volume of 595,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $238.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

