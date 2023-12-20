IFP Advisors Inc Sells 17,438 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,438 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 247,773 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,204,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. 27,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

