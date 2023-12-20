IFP Advisors Inc Sells 9,390 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
IVW stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 158,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,917. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $75.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
